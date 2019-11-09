The state football quarterfinals resume today with 15 games around the state starting at noon and the title matches in three volleyball classes begin at 1 p.m. Click below for live video.



Click here for links to football games from PrepSpotlight TV.

Click here for the volleyball title matches.

Here's the volleyball schedule



Class 3A:

5 a.m.: Eagan vs. Wayzata

Class 2A:

3 p.m.: Stewartville vs. North Branch

Class 1A:

1 p.m.: Minneota vs. Morrisville-Elysian-Morristown

Football playoffs:

Click here for links to the games, which start at noon.

Here's the full schedule as well as the results from the Thursday and Friday playoff games.

For score updates, game reports and more on the tournaments, go to our high school volleyball hub and football hub.

More high school sports news is available on our Prep Live Blog.