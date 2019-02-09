More from Star Tribune
It's official: Sen. Amy Klobuchar is running for president
Sen. Amy Klobuchar will test her hometown brand on the national stage as she throws her hat into the ring for the 2020 race for the President of the United States.
The Latest: Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar running for president
The Latest on Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. (all times local):
Eight things to know about Amy Klobuchar
Minnesota's three-term senior U.S. senator announced Sunday that she is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Here are some things to know about Klobuchar.
Police used stun gun 11 times, Arizona couple's lawsuit says
A man and his wife are suing a Phoenix suburb and three of its police officers, alleging they used excessive force during a 2017 traffic stop.
