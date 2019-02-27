Thursday is the biggest night of the year for boys' section hockey finals, with nine berths in next weeks tournaments to be determined around Minnesota.
Prep Spotlight TV will have live video of seven of the games.
Here's the schedule of games on the web:
6 p.m.:
1AA: Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South
7 p.m.:
4AA: St. Thomas Academy vs. Eagan
5AA: Blaine vs. Maple Grove
1A: Minnesota River vs. Rochester Lourdes
2A: Orono vs. Delano
6A: St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Alexandria
8A: Warroad vs. East Grand Forks
Game updates and more from around the state are available on our high school live blog.
Game reports, schedules and more are on the Star Tribune's boys' hockey hub.
