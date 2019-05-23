St. Thomas plays Eastern Connecticut State in the Division III softball world series at 11 a.m. in Tyler, Texas. You can find links to the live video and more here.
Watch the game by clicking here. The video is provided by NCAA.com.
The tournament schedule and bracket is here.
More about St. Thomas softball from Tommiesports.com.
Patrick Reusse's column about St. Thomas pitcher Kierstin Anderson-Glass is here.
