Defending champion United States opens its quest to repeat as World Cup champion today with its match against Thailand, the first of three in pool play. We have everything you need to follow the action,
If you have a television provider, you can follow the FOX Sports livestream of the game by going here and clicking on the game telecast link.
Get game updates from FIFA's Live Blog | BBC | Team USA on Twitter
Team rosters for the USA and Thailand are here.
Real-time match statistics are here.
World Cup preview from Star Tribune soccer expert Jon Marthaler is here.
The Star Tribune's soccer page is here.
Our World Cup web page is here.
