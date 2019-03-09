If you're not able to follow the state tournament on TV, here's information that will take you to the webstream of the games -- and other ways to follow the state boys' hockey tournament.

The Class AA and Class A games are being shown by Ch. 45 on its high school website.

Watch them here.

Today's Class 1A final:

Noon: Greenway vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Today's Class 2A final:

7 p.m.: Eden Prairie vs. Edina

In addition, the third-place and consolation final games are being shown by Prep Spotlight TV starting at 9 a.m.

The schedule:

9 a.m. Mahtomedi vs. East Grand Forks (Third place in Class 1A) and Delano vs. North Branch (Consolation title in 1A).

11 a.m. Duluth East vs. Lakeville South (Consolation title in 2A).

4 p.m.: St. Thomas Academy vs. Blaine (Third place in 2A)

You can watch them here.

For the latest results and more on the tournament, including our ranking of the 75 best players in the tournament's 75-year history, click here.

Our new Puck Drop blog, which covers all things hockey related is here.

Our high school Live Blog, which also has tournament updates, as well as prep sports news from around Minnesota, is here.