The Minnesota Gophers won the Big Ten regular season baseball title, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Their first game is at 5 p.m. today against Michigan State in Omaha, Neb.

The teams are divided into two four-team double-elimination brackets, with the winners scheduled to meet for a winner-take-all game on Sunday.

To follow the play-by-play and get game statistics in real time, click here.

Tournament games are being broadcast on the Big Ten Network. If you're a subscriber, you can watch the games on the web or on your mobile device by clicking here.

If the Gophers win their first game, they'll play at 9 p.m. Thursday. If they lose, they'll play at 1 p.m. The full tournament bracket is here.

Our tournament preview, featuring Gophers leading hitter Terrin Vava and more information about the postseason, is here.

Tweets from @GopherBaseball are here.