North Dakota State is playing for its eighth Football Championship Subdivision title in the last nine seasons and is facing James Madison, the team that won the title three years ago after beating the Bison in the semifinals. Click below for links and more to follow the game from Frisco, Texas.

Kickoff: 11 a.m. on ABC. If you're an ESPN subscriber, you can watch the game on the web here.

Can't watch? Here's where you can listen to the game.

How's the weather in Frisco, Texas? It's not good.

North Dakota State has a roster heavy with Minnesotans, including starting quarterback Trey Lance, a freshman from Marshall. Here's the Bison roster.

Lance was named winner of the Walter Payton Award, given to the outstanding offensive player in FCS.



Two NDSU offensive linemen were named to the FCS All-America first team.