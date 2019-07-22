More from Star Tribune
National
Budget negotiators close on debt, agency spending deal
The Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are on the cusp of the critical debt and budget deal, one that would amount to a hard-fought, against-the-odds victory for Washington pragmatists seeking to avoid politically dangerous tumult over must-do fiscal deadlines.
National
Minnesota to launch working group on police shootings
Minnesota's top law enforcement officials are launching a working group and public hearings on police-involved shootings.
National
House Republicans vow tough questions for Mueller at hearing
House Republicans are pledging tough questioning of special counsel Robert Mueller when he testifies before Congress this week as Democrats plan to air evidence of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump in a potentially last-ditch bid to impeach him.
National
New USS Indianapolis commissioning set for Indiana port
The Navy is planning to commission its new USS Indianapolis combat vessel at a northwestern Indiana port this fall.
National
Stevens' colleagues pay respects in Supreme Court ceremony
The Supreme Court says six former colleagues of the late John Paul Stevens are joining in a ceremony at the court honoring the long-serving justice, who died last week in Florida at age 99.