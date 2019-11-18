More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Counties will pay for some of DHS' growing financial failures
What was $48 million in improper payments to chemical dependency treatment providers has now grown into a more expensive problem as the Minnesota Department of Human Services revealed additional failures Monday.
National
Bernie Sanders campaign says it has gotten 4M contributions
Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign says that it has received more than 4 million donations from people nationwide.
National
Georgia's 'turning point'? Debate signals Democratic hopes
Beth Moore would typically fit the mold of a Georgia Republican. She attended private school in the affluent, mostly white northern Atlanta suburbs, attended the University of Georgia, practices law and married a Republican.
National
White House officials to kick off big week of testimony on impeachment
Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine are preparing to testify in the impeachment hearings, launching a week of back-to-back sessions as Americans hear from those closest to the White House.