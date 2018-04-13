More from Star Tribune
Wolves
10 things to know about the 2018 NBA playoffs
With the NBA playoffs starting Saturday, here's 10 things to know:LEBRON'S STREAKPacers fans, avert your eyes.LeBron James hasn't experienced losing a first-round game in nearly…
Wild
Wild keeps same lineup, hopes for different results vs. Jets
That means it'll be up the group that was outshot 40-20 Wednesday in the 3-2 loss make that discrepancy shrink.
Vikings
Former Memphis walk-on says he's best receiver in NFL draft
Anthony Miller is trying really hard to follow advice given to him at the NFL combine.Slow down, just enough to stay focused and avoid making…
Wild
Ken Hitchcock, 3rd in NHL wins, retiring after 22 years
Ken Hitchcock wasn't sure how long he would coach the Dallas Stars the second time around after 15 years away.Turned out to be one season.The…
