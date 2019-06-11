Defending champion United States opens its quest to repeat as World Cup champion today with its match against Thailand, the first of three in pool play. We have everything you need to follow the action,
If you have a television provider, you can follow the FOX Sports livestream of the game by going here and clicking on the game telecast link.
Get game updates from FIFA's Live Blog | BBC | Team USA on Twitter
Team rosters for the USA and Thailand are here.
Real-time match statistics are here.
World Cup preview from Star Tribune soccer expert Jon Marthaler is here.
The Star Tribune's soccer page is here.
Our World Cup web page is here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
AP source: Grizzlies hire Taylor Jenkins as new head coach
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Memphis Grizzlies have hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins to be the team's next head coach.The…
MN United
Sweden defeats newcomers Chile 2-0 after delay
Kosovare Asllani's goal after a weather delay broke up a scoreless stalemate and Sweden went on to win its Women's World Cup opener 2-0 on Tuesday and spoil Chile's debut in the tournament.
World
David Ortiz undergoes more surgery in Boston after shooting
A wounded David Ortiz was recovering from exploratory surgery in Boston on Tuesday as investigators in his native Dominican Republic tried to figure out who shot the former Red Sox slugger and why.
Vikings
Mistrial declared on remaining counts against ex-NFL player
A California jury that convicted former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman was unable to break a deadlock on eight other counts Tuesday and a judge declared a mistrial on those charges.
Wolves
Much at stake in a last NBA Finals trip to Oracle Arena
The NBA Finals are making one last trip to Oracle Arena.