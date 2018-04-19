More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Mentally ill man taken in by Minn. family kills woman, her son; says they were 'weird'
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Mentally ill man taken in by Minn. family kills woman, her son; says they were 'weird'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Prince
Prince's death investigation is closed with no criminal charges
Investigators were unable to determine who provided Prince the fentanyl painkillers, disguised as counterfeit prescription tablets, that killed the megastar in 2016. Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg will pay a $30,000 fine as part of a settlement with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Local
Charges: Mentally ill man taken in by Minn. family kills woman, her son; says they were 'weird'
It appears that the victims lost their lives because they "were kind enough to let someone into their lives."
Wolves
Paul delivers for Houston to take 2-0 lead, Towns quiet again for Wolves
Houston's Chris Paul came back from a six-turnover performance in Game 1, delivering an acrobatic 27-point, eight-assist night for the Rockets while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with just five points for the Wolves.
National
Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections
Southwest Airlines sought more time last year to inspect fan blades like the one that snapped off during one of its flights Tuesday in an engine failure that left a passenger dead.
Lynx
Women coaching men? Why not a hugely successful Minnesota coach?
The door is opening very slowly for women to coach men's basketball teams. What needs to happen for that to become a more common occurrence?
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.