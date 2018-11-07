2018 Minnesota midterm election results
Incumbents are marked with *
Three of Minnesota's four executive branch offices don't have incumbents in 2018, making for an exciting election season. Results for those races are below, as well as judicial branch contests, all of which are nonpartisan. Most are uncontested.
Governor
After a wild primary season in this open race for Minnesota's top executive, Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson have run relatively uneventful campaigns with lots of debates. Walz has generally led in polling and has raised more money, but those indicators didn't prevent Johnson from walloping Pawlenty in the primary.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jeff Johnson rep
|-
|Tim Walz dfl
|-
|Josh Welter lib
|-
|Chris Wright grt
|-
Attorney general
U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who has represented Minnesota's Fifth District for nearly 12 years, has had a tough opponent in Doug Wardlow, a former state representative. Both have faced allegations of unsavory conduct, and polling has flip-flopped in response.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Keith Ellison dfl
|-
|Noah Johnson grt
|-
|Doug Wardlow rep
|-
Auditor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Julie Blaha dfl
|-
|Chris Dock lib
|-
|Michael Ford lmn
|-
|Pam Myhra rep
|-
Secretary of state
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|William Denney idp
|-
|John Howe rep
|-
|Steve Simon* dfl
|-
Minnesota Supreme Court
Chief Justice
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lorie Skjerven Gildea* np
|Uncontested
Seat 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Barry Anderson* np
|Uncontested
Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Margaret Chutich* np
|-
|Michelle MacDonald np
|-
Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anne McKeig* np
|Uncontested
Minnesota Appeals Court
Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anthony Brown np
|-
|Lucinda Jesson* np
|-
Seat 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tracy Smith* np
|Uncontested
Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Renee Worke* np
|Uncontested
Seat 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks* np
|Uncontested
Seat 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Diane Bratvold* np
|Uncontested
Seat 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|James Florey* np
|Uncontested
Minnesota district courts
District 1 Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Marty Judge np
|-
|Arlene Perkkio* np
|-
District 1 Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David Knutson* np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Paula Vraa* np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michael Mayer* np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 20
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kathryn Messerich* np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 24
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jamie Cork* np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 26
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jody Winters* np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 29
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jessica Maher* np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 30
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Douglas Bayley* np
|Uncontested
District 1 Seat 31
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Richelle Wahi* np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Thomas Handley np
|-
|DeAnne Hilgers* np
|-
District 2 Seat 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Laura Nelson* np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lezlie Ott Marek* np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Scott Flaherty np
|-
|Adam Yang np
|-
District 2 Seat 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Marcus Almon np
|-
|Robyn Millenacker* np
|-
District 2 Seat 19
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Robert Awsumb* np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 20
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|G. Tony Atwal* np
|-
|Paul Yang np
|-
District 2 Seat 22
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Teresa Warner* np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 23
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Stephen Smith* np
|Uncontested
District 2 Seat 28
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Elena Ostby* np
|-
|Calandra Revering np
|-
District 2 Seat 29
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Timothy Mulrooney* np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christina Stevens* np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Cajacob* np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ross Leuning* np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Carol Hanks* np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lisa Hayne* np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christine Long* np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 15
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Joseph Chase* np
|Uncontested
District 3 Seat 24
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christa Daily* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Francis Magill* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Thomas Conley* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David Piper* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lisa Janzen* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michael Burns* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 15
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Phil Carruthers* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shereen Askalani* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 22
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Elizabeth Cutter* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 33
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|M. Jacqueline Regis* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 40
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jamie Anderson* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 44
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lois Conroy* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 46
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mary Vasaly* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 48
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mark Kappelhoff* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 49
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Nelson Peralta* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 50
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bruce Peterson* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 56
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Charlene Hatcher* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 58
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christian Sande* np
|Uncontested
District 4 Seat 59
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Patrick Robben* np
|Uncontested
District 5 Seat 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mark Betters* np
|Uncontested
District 5 Seat 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Krista Jass* np
|Uncontested
District 5 Seat 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michael Trushenski* np
|Uncontested
District 6 Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michelle Anderson* np
|Uncontested
District 6 Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dale Harris* np
|Uncontested
District 6 Seat 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shaun Floerke* np
|Uncontested
District 6 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mark Starr* np
|Uncontested
District 6 Seat 16
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jill Eichenwald* np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kris Davick-Halfen* np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Timothy Churchwell* np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gail Kulick* np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mary Mahler* np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Matthew Quinn* np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 16
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gretchen Thilmony* np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sharon Grewell Benson* np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 19
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Barb Hanson* np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 20
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bill Cashman* np
|Uncontested
District 7 Seat 29
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shan Wang* np
|Uncontested
District 8 Seat 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dwayne Knutsen* np
|Uncontested
District 8 Seat 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Charles Glasrud* np
|Uncontested
District 8 Seat 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Amy Doll* np
|Uncontested
District 8 Seat 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Stephen Wentzell* np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shari Schluchter* np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David Hermerding* np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Melbye* np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 9
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Heidi Chandler* np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christopher Strandlie* np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 13
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Erik Askegaard* np
|Uncontested
District 9 Seat 24
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Annie Claesson-Huseby* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Daniel O'Fallon* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Klossner* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kathleen Mottl* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dyanna Street* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 16
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Todd Schoffelman* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 21
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bethany Fountain Lindberg* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 25
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sean Gibbs* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 33
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mary Yunker* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 34
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brianne Buccicone* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 36
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bridgid Dowdal* np
|Uncontested
District 10 Seat 37
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Heather Wynn* np
|Uncontested
