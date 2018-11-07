StarTribune
2018 Minnesota midterm election results

Live: Results update about every 30 seconds

Incumbents are marked with *

Three of Minnesota's four executive branch offices don't have incumbents in 2018, making for an exciting election season. Results for those races are below, as well as judicial branch contests, all of which are nonpartisan. Most are uncontested.

Governor

After a wild primary season in this open race for Minnesota's top executive, Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson have run relatively uneventful campaigns with lots of debates. Walz has generally led in polling and has raised more money, but those indicators didn't prevent Johnson from walloping Pawlenty in the primary.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jeff Johnson rep -
Tim Walz dfl -
Josh Welter lib -
Chris Wright grt -
Attorney general

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who has represented Minnesota's Fifth District for nearly 12 years, has had a tough opponent in Doug Wardlow, a former state representative. Both have faced allegations of unsavory conduct, and polling has flip-flopped in response.

Candidate Votes Pct.
Keith Ellison dfl -
Noah Johnson grt -
Doug Wardlow rep -
Auditor

Candidate Votes Pct.
Julie Blaha dfl -
Chris Dock lib -
Michael Ford lmn -
Pam Myhra rep -
Secretary of state

Candidate Votes Pct.
William Denney idp -
John Howe rep -
Steve Simon* dfl -
Minnesota Supreme Court

Chief Justice

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lorie Skjerven Gildea* np Uncontested
Seat 1

Candidate Votes Pct.
Barry Anderson* np Uncontested
Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Margaret Chutich* np -
Michelle MacDonald np -
Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Anne McKeig* np Uncontested
Minnesota Appeals Court

Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Anthony Brown np -
Lucinda Jesson* np -
Seat 4

Candidate Votes Pct.
Tracy Smith* np Uncontested
Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
Renee Worke* np Uncontested
Seat 7

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks* np Uncontested
Seat 12

Candidate Votes Pct.
Diane Bratvold* np Uncontested
Seat 14

Candidate Votes Pct.
James Florey* np Uncontested
Minnesota district courts

District 1 Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Marty Judge np -
Arlene Perkkio* np -
District 1 Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
David Knutson* np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
Paula Vraa* np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 14

Candidate Votes Pct.
Michael Mayer* np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 20

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kathryn Messerich* np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 24

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jamie Cork* np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 26

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jody Winters* np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 29

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jessica Maher* np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 30

Candidate Votes Pct.
Douglas Bayley* np Uncontested
District 1 Seat 31

Candidate Votes Pct.
Richelle Wahi* np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Thomas Handley np -
DeAnne Hilgers* np -
District 2 Seat 4

Candidate Votes Pct.
Laura Nelson* np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lezlie Ott Marek* np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 11

Candidate Votes Pct.
Scott Flaherty np -
Adam Yang np -
District 2 Seat 14

Candidate Votes Pct.
Marcus Almon np -
Robyn Millenacker* np -
District 2 Seat 19

Candidate Votes Pct.
Robert Awsumb* np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 20

Candidate Votes Pct.
G. Tony Atwal* np -
Paul Yang np -
District 2 Seat 22

Candidate Votes Pct.
Teresa Warner* np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 23

Candidate Votes Pct.
Stephen Smith* np Uncontested
District 2 Seat 28

Candidate Votes Pct.
Elena Ostby* np -
Calandra Revering np -
District 2 Seat 29

Candidate Votes Pct.
Timothy Mulrooney* np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 1

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christina Stevens* np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
John Cajacob* np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Ross Leuning* np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 8

Candidate Votes Pct.
Carol Hanks* np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lisa Hayne* np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 12

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christine Long* np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 15

Candidate Votes Pct.
Joseph Chase* np Uncontested
District 3 Seat 24

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christa Daily* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 2

Candidate Votes Pct.
Francis Magill* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 3

Candidate Votes Pct.
Thomas Conley* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
David Piper* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 11

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lisa Janzen* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 12

Candidate Votes Pct.
Michael Burns* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 15

Candidate Votes Pct.
Phil Carruthers* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 17

Candidate Votes Pct.
Shereen Askalani* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 22

Candidate Votes Pct.
Elizabeth Cutter* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 33

Candidate Votes Pct.
M. Jacqueline Regis* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 40

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jamie Anderson* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 44

Candidate Votes Pct.
Lois Conroy* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 46

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mary Vasaly* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 48

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mark Kappelhoff* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 49

Candidate Votes Pct.
Nelson Peralta* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 50

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bruce Peterson* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 56

Candidate Votes Pct.
Charlene Hatcher* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 58

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christian Sande* np Uncontested
District 4 Seat 59

Candidate Votes Pct.
Patrick Robben* np Uncontested
District 5 Seat 7

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mark Betters* np Uncontested
District 5 Seat 14

Candidate Votes Pct.
Krista Jass* np Uncontested
District 5 Seat 17

Candidate Votes Pct.
Michael Trushenski* np Uncontested
District 6 Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Michelle Anderson* np Uncontested
District 6 Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dale Harris* np Uncontested
District 6 Seat 8

Candidate Votes Pct.
Shaun Floerke* np Uncontested
District 6 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mark Starr* np Uncontested
District 6 Seat 16

Candidate Votes Pct.
Jill Eichenwald* np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 1

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kris Davick-Halfen* np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Timothy Churchwell* np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
Gail Kulick* np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 7

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mary Mahler* np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
Matthew Quinn* np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 16

Candidate Votes Pct.
Gretchen Thilmony* np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 17

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sharon Grewell Benson* np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 19

Candidate Votes Pct.
Barb Hanson* np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 20

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bill Cashman* np Uncontested
District 7 Seat 29

Candidate Votes Pct.
Shan Wang* np Uncontested
District 8 Seat 3

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dwayne Knutsen* np Uncontested
District 8 Seat 5

Candidate Votes Pct.
Charles Glasrud* np Uncontested
District 8 Seat 6

Candidate Votes Pct.
Amy Doll* np Uncontested
District 8 Seat 8

Candidate Votes Pct.
Stephen Wentzell* np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 1

Candidate Votes Pct.
Shari Schluchter* np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 3

Candidate Votes Pct.
David Hermerding* np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 7

Candidate Votes Pct.
John Melbye* np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 9

Candidate Votes Pct.
Heidi Chandler* np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
Christopher Strandlie* np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 13

Candidate Votes Pct.
Erik Askegaard* np Uncontested
District 9 Seat 24

Candidate Votes Pct.
Annie Claesson-Huseby* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 4

Candidate Votes Pct.
Daniel O'Fallon* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 10

Candidate Votes Pct.
John Klossner* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 11

Candidate Votes Pct.
Kathleen Mottl* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 12

Candidate Votes Pct.
Dyanna Street* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 16

Candidate Votes Pct.
Todd Schoffelman* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 21

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bethany Fountain Lindberg* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 25

Candidate Votes Pct.
Sean Gibbs* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 33

Candidate Votes Pct.
Mary Yunker* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 34

Candidate Votes Pct.
Brianne Buccicone* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 36

Candidate Votes Pct.
Bridgid Dowdal* np Uncontested
District 10 Seat 37

Candidate Votes Pct.
Heather Wynn* np Uncontested
Data sources: Associated Press, Minnesota Secretary of State, Star Tribune analysis. Winner calls made by the Associated Press and the Star Tribune.

