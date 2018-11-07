Yes, the national and state races are the ones that get most Election Day attention — but we know your county board, city council, school board, ballot questions and other local races are also important to you. Most local races are nonpartisan.

We've highlighted a few high-profile races in the Twin Cities, but encourage you to search for the county, city, ballot questions, or particular race where you live. Results surface by relevancy to your search terms.

Races to watch

Hennepin County Sheriff The stark divide between Rich Stanek, a 12-year incumbent, and Metro Transit Sgt. Dave "Hutch" Hutchinson has led to claims of partisan politics in a nonpartisan race. In the primary, Hutchinson had urban support, while more Stanek votes came from the suburbs. Candidate Votes Pct. - - - No precincts reporting yet Hennepin County Attorney It's been 12 years since incumbent Mike Freeman even faced an opponent, but criminal justice advocate Mark Haase believes residents want a fresh approach, despite the fact that both are trying to address similar issues. Candidate Votes Pct. - - - No precincts reporting yet

Hennepin County Commissioner District 4 Peter McLaughlin, first elected in 1990, is facing competition from first-time candidate Angela Conley, who, if elected, would become the first black commissioner on the board. Candidate Votes Pct. - - - No precincts reporting yet Minneapolis City Question 1 Remove Area and Spacing Requirement for Liquor Licenses Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove from the City Charter the area and spacing requirements pertaining to liquor licenses? Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet