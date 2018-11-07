Minnesota's Legislature changes party hands with some frequency, and there are House districts around the state that could be changing their preferences post-2016, opening up opportunities for both parties to pick up seats. Meanwhile, in the Senate, one fateful special open seat will decide which party controls the chamber.

We've highlighted particularly interesting legislative races here, including a count of party power in each body, and results of all 134 House districts in the state.

Races to watch

State Senate District 13 St. Cloud area This race, which will determine which party controls the Minnesota Senate, is up for a special election after Sen. Michelle Fischbach resigned to become lieutenant governor. Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet State House District 4B Dilworth, Barnesville, Detroit Lakes DFL incumbent Paul Marquart has held this seat since 2000, but the district has swung right in recent years, including voting for President Trump by more than 20 points in 2016. Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet

State House District 19A St. Peter, Nicollet, North Mankato This is an open seat after being held by a DFLer for years — and the district went for President Trump by a six-point margin in 2016, signaling a possible Republican pick-up opportunity. Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet State House District 37A Coon Rapids, Blaine, Spring Lake Park This is a rematch for Koegel and Wilder after Koegel won by less than 3 percentage points in 2016. President Trump won here, but not by much, so Republicans see an opportunity. Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet

State House District 44A Plymouth Sarah Anderson has held this seat for 12 years, but a majority of people here voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Klevorn was Anderson's challenger then, and she's back for a rematch. Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet State House District 49A Edina Republican incumbent Dario Anselmo is looking for re-election in a district where 60 percent of residents voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet

State House District 52B Mendota Heights, Inver Grove Heights Regina Barr won this race by only 121 votes in 2016 — another suburban district represented by a Republican that also voted heavily for Hillary Clinton. Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet State House District 57A Apple Valley, Lakeville Erin Maye Quade dropped out of her first re-election bid to be Erin Murphy's running mate in the gubernatorial primary, opening this seat up. It was a tight race for her in 2016, and it's likely to be a tight race again. Candidate Votes Pct. - - - No precincts reporting yet

Minnesota Legislature: Balance of power

It could be difficult for Republicans to defend their majority in the Minnesota House, which routinely changes hands. In the Senate, a special election will be the race that decides party control. It's in a Republican-leaning district, but DFLers are fighting for it.

State Senate 33 33 34 D R Updated - State House 0 0 68 D R Updated -

Minnesota House of Representatives (all) All 134 Minnesota House members are up for re-election every two years. Find your district here. District 1A Thief River Falls, Roseau, Warroad Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 1B East Grand Forks, Crookston, Red Lake Falls Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 2A Baudette, Bagley, Wilton Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 2B Park Rapids, Menahga, Mahnomen Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 3A International Falls, Ely, Grand Marais Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 3B Proctor, Hermantown, Two Harbors Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 4A Moorhead Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 4B Dilworth, Barnesville, Detroit Lakes Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 5A Bemidji, Walker, Hackensack Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 5B Grand Rapids, Remer, Backus Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 6A Chisholm, Hibbing, Floodwood Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 6B Eveleth, Virginia, Biwabik Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 7A East Duluth Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 7B West and central Duluth Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 8A Pelican Rapids, Perham, Fergus Falls Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 8B New York Mills, Ottertail, Alexandria Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 9A Wadena, Staples, Browerville Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 9B Long Prairie, Little Falls, Royalton Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 10A Brainerd, Baxter, Pequot Lakes Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 10B Crosby, Aitkin, McGregor Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 11A Cromwell, Cloquet, Moose Lake Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 11B Hinckley, Mora, Pine City Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 12A Breckenridge, Ortonville, Morris Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 12B Glenwood, Sauk Centre, Melrose Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 13A Paynesville, Cold Spring, St. Joseph Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 13B Holdingford, Sartell, Sauk Rapids Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 14A St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Augusta Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 14B St. Cloud Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 15A Onamia, Milaca, Princeton Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 15B Rice, Foley, Clearwater Candidate Votes Pct. - - - No precincts reporting yet District 16A Dawson, Canby, Marshall Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 16B Redwood Falls, Sleepy Eye, New Ulm Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 17A Benson, Montevideo, Granite Falls Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 17B New London, Spicer, Willmar Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 18A Litchfield, Dassel, Hutchinson Candidate Votes Pct. - - - - No precincts reporting yet District 18B Hutchinson, Glencoe, Henderson Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 19A St. Peter, Nicollet, North Mankato Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 19B Mankato Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 20A Belle Plaine, Le Center, New Prague Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 20B Northfield, Montgomery, Lonsdale Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 21A Cannon Falls, Red Wing, Lake City Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 21B Zumbrota, Plainview, St. Charles Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 22A Pipestone, Luverne, Lake Benton Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 22B Worthington, Windom, Walnut Grove Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 23A Fairmont, Winnebago, Blue Earth Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 23B St. James, Mapleton, Janesville Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 24A Owatonna, Waseca Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 24B Faribault, Claremont, Ellendale Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 25A Dodge Center, Byron, Oronoco Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 25B Northern Rochester Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 26A Southern Rochester Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 26B Stewartville, Eyota, Dover Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 27A Albert Lea, Hollandale, Hayfield Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 27B Austin, Dexter, Racine Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 28A Winona, Stockton, Dakota Candidate Votes Pct. Uncontested No precincts reporting yet District 28B Lanesboro, Rushford, La Crescent Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 29A Annandale, Montrose, Delano Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 29B Monticello, Maple Lake, Buffalo Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 30A Big Lake, Elk River Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 30B Albertville, Otsego, St. Michael Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 31A Zimmerman, Bethel, St. Francis Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 31B Ham Lake, East Bethel Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 32A Cambridge, Isanti, Rush City Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 32B North Branch, Lindstrom, Taylors Falls Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 33A Wayzata, Orono, Minnetrista Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 33B Shorewood, Deephaven, Chanhassen Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 34A Rogers, Dayton, Maple Grove Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 34B Maple Grove, Osseo Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 35A Ramsey, Anoka Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 35B Andover, Coon Rapids Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 36A Coon Rapids, Champlin Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 36B Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Park Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 37A Coon Rapids, Blaine, Spring Lake Park Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 37B Blaine Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 38A Circle Pines, Lino Lakes, Hugo Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 38B North Oaks, White Bear Township, Dellwood Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 39A Forest Lake, Marine On St. Croix, Stillwater Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 39B Lake Elmo, Stillwater, Lakeland Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 40A Brooklyn Park Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 40B Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 41A Fridley, Spring Lake Park, New Brighton Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 41B St. Anthony, Columbia Heights, New Brighton Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 42A Mounds View, Shoreview, Arden Hills Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 42B Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, Shoreview Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 43A Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake, Maplewood Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 43B North St. Paul, Oakdale, Maplewood Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 44A Plymouth Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 44B Minnetonka, Plymouth Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 45A New Hope, Crystal, Plymouth Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 45B Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, Crystal Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 46A Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Plymouth Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 46B Hopkins, St. Louis Park Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 47A Waconia, Norwood Young America, Carver Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 47B Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 48A Minnetonka, Eden Prairie Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 48B Eden Prairie Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 49A Edina Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 49B Edina, Bloomington Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 50A Bloomington Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 50B Bloomington Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 51A Burnsville, Eagan Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 51B Eagan Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 52A Mendota Heights, West St. Paul, South St. Paul Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 52B Mendota Heights, Inver Grove Heights Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 53A Maplewood, Oakdale, Woodbury Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 53B Woodbury Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 54A South St. Paul, St. Paul Park, Cottage Grove Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 54B Afton, Cottage Grove, Hastings Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 55A Shakopee Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 55B Prior Lake, Jordan Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 56A Savage, Burnsville Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 56B Burnsville, Lakeville Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 57A Apple Valley, Lakeville Candidate Votes Pct. - - - No precincts reporting yet District 57B Rosemount, Apple Valley, Coates Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 58A Lakeville Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 58B Farmington, Miesville, Randolph Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 59A North Minneapolis neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 59B Downtown, North Minneapolis neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 60A Northeast Minneapolis neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 60B U of M-area neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 61A Calhoun-Isle, Southwest Minneapolis neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 61B Southwest Minneapolis neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 62A Phillips, Powderhorn Minneapolis neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 62B Minneapolis' Powderhorn, Southwest, Nokomis neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 63A Minneapolis' Powderhorn, Longfellow neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 63B Minneapolis' Nokomis neighborhoods, northeast Richfield Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 64A Northwest St. Paul neighborhoods, Summit Ave. Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 64B St. Paul's Highland Park, Mac-Groveland neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 65A Central St. Paul along I-94 Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 65B St. Paul's Downtown, West 7th, West Side neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 66A Roseville, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 66B St. Paul's Como, North End, Payne-Phalen neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet District 67A St. Paul's Greater East Side, surrounding neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. Uncontested No precincts reporting yet District 67B St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff, Sunray-Battle Creek neighborhoods Candidate Votes Pct. - - No precincts reporting yet