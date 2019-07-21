If there was any doubt that the 2019 box office belonged to the Walt Disney Co., this weekend put an end to it. Not only did its photorealistic remake of "The Lion King" devour opening weekend records for the month of July and PG-rated films, but "Avengers: Endgame" also crept past "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

"The Lion King" this weekend roared into 4,725 North American theaters, where it grossed a stunning $185 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Although reviews were mixed for Jon Favreau's remake of the 1994 animated film, audiences still turned out in droves to hear the A-list voice cast, from Beyoncé to Donald Glover, and see the innovative technology that made the film.

"We've had a spectacular run this weekend," said Cathleen Taff, Disney's president of distribution. "We really did know we had something special with ["The Lion King"] given its popularity with fans of all ages."

Industry experts had pegged "The Lion King" for a $150 million opening. Instead, with $185 million, Disney got a few records to boast about: It's the ninth-biggest opening of all time, a July record (unseating "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2") and a PG-rating record (overtaking "The Incredibles 2").

It's the second time this year a beloved Disney brand has overwhelmed a tepid critical response. "Aladdin," which is still in the top 10 after nine weeks in theaters, has made $989 million globally.

"Certain brands have so much goodwill and equity," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore. "Reviews clearly didn't matter at all."

And, having opened in China a week early, "The Lion King" has amassed over $531 million in just 10 days. Audiences also embraced large format and 3-D for the event film: 36% of that total came from 3-D showings and $25.2 million from IMAX.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday:

1. "The Lion King," $185 million.

2. "Spider-Man: Far From Home," $21 million.

3. "Toy Story 4," $14.6 million.

4. "Crawl," $6 million.

5. "Yesterday," $5.1 million.

6. "Stuber," $4 million.

7. "Aladdin," $3.8 million.

8. "Annabelle Comes Home," $2.7 million.

9. "Midsommar," $1.6 million.

10. "The Secret Life of Pets 2," $1.5 million.

Associated Press