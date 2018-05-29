Anthony Barr’s absence was short from Vikings voluntary workouts.

Barr returned Tuesday and practiced alongside his teammates during the Vikings’ fourth Organized Team Activity session, a league source told the Star Tribune. The fifth-year linebacker was the only Vikings starter missing from three optional practices last week.

The team first tipped Barr’s return through a video on its verified Twitter account.

Barr is expected to talk to reporters Wednesday, when the Vikings hold an open practice. He’ll be asked whether his absence has to do with his contract. Barr, 26, is entering the final year of his deal after being named to three consecutive Pro Bowls.

Head coach Mike Zimmer declined to share details of last week’s conversation with Barr, who told Zimmer he wouldn’t be at team headquarters for practices.

Barr changed course this week, another source told the Star Tribune, and decided to return for practices. Without a workout bonus in his contract, he didn’t risk any money missing three days last week. He’s set to make more than a $12 million base salary this season.