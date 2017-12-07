In an interview on CNN, U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn became the latest athlete to make political headlines when she was asked about representing her country at the upcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Said Vonn: “I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president. I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony. I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

Vonn, a 2010 Olympic gold medalist who grew up in Minnesota and learned to ski locally at Burnsville’s Buck Hill, was then asked if she would visit the White House and Donald Trump if she was invited.

“Absolutely not,” she answered.

Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson said she will not go to the White House if the team is invited again after winning its fourth NBA title. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry said he didn’t want to visit the White House in celebration of his team’s NBA title, sparking a back-and-forth between Trump and the Warriors. The Astros were unsure of their intentions after winning the World Series.

The NFL’s Patriots, NHL’s Penguins and college football’s Clemson Tigers all visited since Trump took office.