Through the years

Olympics

Made her debut in 2002 at Salt Lake City, racing in slalom and Alpine combined, and went to three of the next four Games, missing the 2014 Games in Sochi because of injury. She ended her Olympic career with three medals: a gold in the downhill and bronze in the super-G at Vancouver in 2010, and last year’s bronze in Pyeongchang. The downhill gold was the first by an American woman. “The best day of my life by far,” she said that day.

Worlds

Competed in eight world championships and from 2007-17 won two gold, three silver and two bronze medals — all in the downhill or super-G. In 2009 she became the first American woman to win the world super-G title. In 2013 she needed reconstructive right knee surgery after tumbling when she landed in a patch of soft snow during the super-G in Schladming, Austria.

Sunday

Will compete in her final competitive race, in the women’s downhill at the world championships in Sweden. NBCSN has coverage at 5:25 a.m. Among those expected to attend are her dad and two siblings, U.S. Ski Team top brass and Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

By the numbers

12-3-04: Date of her first World Cup victory (age 20).

3-14-18: Date of her 82nd and final World Cup victory (age 33).

43: Career downhill wins in World Cup races (men’s/women’s record).

28: Career super-G wins in World Cup races (men’s/women’s record).

214: Career top-10 World Cup finishes (women’s record).

18: U.S. women’s record for most World Cup wins (held by Tamara McKinney) when Vonn came on the scene.

49: Fewer World Cup races won by Bode Miller, considered America’s greatest men’s ski racer.

Wins by venue

18: Lake Louise, Canada

12: Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

9: Garmisch, Germany

7: Val-d’Isere, France

6: Are, Sweden

5: St. Moritz, Switzerland

4: Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria

3: Haus im Ennstal, Austria

2: Crans-Montana, Switzerland; Bansko, Bulgaria; Tarvisio, Italy; St. Anton, Austria; Meribel, France

1: Eight others