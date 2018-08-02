Minnesota Lynx fans who saw the news Wednesday about the Gophers women’s basketball team traveling to Italy later this month probably had some instant questions about their favorite point guard.

Lindsay Whalen, pulling some historic double duty as Lynx point guard and Gophers coach, will not be joining her new team on the Aug. 8-16 trip overseas. The trip was scheduled under previous coach Marlene Stollings.

Whalen and the Lynx have three games during that time (Aug. 9, 12 and 14), and one on both ends: Aug. 7 and Aug. 17. The Lynx have just one more regular-season game after the 17th as well (finale is the 19th). Impossible timing for a nine-day work trip away from a team battling for a WNBA playoff seed.

The Gophers are headed overseas for exhibition games and practices. They’ll visit Rome and play games in Venice and Florence.