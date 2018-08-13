Gophers women’s basketball was a nonentity. Cheryl Littlejohn had coached the team into oblivion while committing NCAA violations.

Of course, Gopher women’s hoops didn’t have far to fall, having qualified for one postseason in 15 seasons before Littlejohn’s arrival. Littlejohn made mediocrity look like an enviable objective, winning seven Big Ten games in four seasons before getting fired.

She also set up the program for the most successful three seasons in program history, because she recruited a kid from Hutchinson named Lindsay Whalen, who would survive Littlejohn and take the Gophers to a Final Four and two Sweet Sixteens.

Lynx basketball was a joke. The joke went like this: During the team’s inaugural season, a player explained a loss by saying her team hadn’t played “Lynx basketball” before there was such a thing. That meme became more popular than the franchise.

The Lynx won one playoff game in 11 seasons. Then Whalen arrived and spurred a talented group to four championships and six finals in seven seasons.

Whalen will announce her retirement today as the greatest basketball player in the history of Minnesota sports. If that sounds too sensational for you, then try this on for size: She is the greatest winner in the history of Minnesota basketball.

Kevin McHale has to rank second. He helped a good Gophers program, then joined a superstar lineup in Boston to win three NBA titles. He was great, but not as transformational as Whalen.

She took a previously terrible program to the Final Four. She took her first WNBA team to the finals in her first two seasons in the league. She won four titles and played in two other finals in a seven-year span with the Lynx. She won two Olympic golds.

This morning, Whalen announced that she will retire from the Lynx even as the team prepares for the playoffs.

This is awkward timing, with Whalen looking physically incapable of helping her team — her friends — compete in yet another postseason, but the awkwardness does not diminish her accomplishments.

She made winners of the Gophers, the Connecticut Sun and the Lynx, and she defined what Minnesotans wish all of their winners would be. Humble. Engaging. Unselfish. Prideful of her team, and her home.

I coached my daughters in youth and traveling basketball. They were unsure that women’s sports could be anything other than participatory until Whalen moved the Gophers from the Pavilion into Williams Arena, packed the place and made it roar.

Watching those games with my daughters in the Barn would have registered as my favorite Whalen moment, if there hadn’t been so many others.

Talking with her in a hallway in Atlanta after he first WNBA title. Having lunch with her and her husband before she left for her first Olympics. Watching her win her final title in Williams Arena last year.

This won’t be the saddest of farewells. She’s lucky, and we’re lucky, that she’s not going away.

Whalen will take the knowledge and class that made her the most admired of athletes, and again grace the floor of Williams Arena, as the coach of the program she once saved.