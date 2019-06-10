Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen landed the program’s highest-rated recruit in more than a decade with former five-star French prospect Kadiatou Sissoko announcing Monday she will transfer to Minnesota from Syracuse.

The 6-foot-2 forward and Paris native will have three years of eligibility left after sitting out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Sissoko was the 10th-ranked player and No. 2 guard overall in the 2018 recruiting class, according to ESPN last year.

In 22 games for Syracuse last season, Sissoko averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.6 minutes as a freshman. She missed eight games after knee surgery earlier in the season.

“Kadi brings a great level of versatility that we are extremely excited about,” Whalen said in a statement. “Her size at her position, as well as being able to play multiple positions, is a strength that only adds to our roster. We are thrilled to welcome Kadi to our Gopher family.”

The top recruit to sign with the Gophers since ESPN’s rankings first started in 2007 previously was former Lakeville North star and the U’s all-time leading scorer Rachel Banham at No. 19 in 2011.