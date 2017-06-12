After becoming the winningest player in WNBA history, Lynx and former Gophers star Lindsay Whalen said she'll be thrilled when 'some little girl' breaks the record she just set.

In Friday's 98-73 victory over Washington, Whalen was on the winning side for the 295th time in her 13 WNBA seasons, a total that moved to 296 on Sunday afternoon when the Lynx defeated Dallas to start this season with a 9-0 record.

Swin Cash, who retired after last season, held the old record.

Here's the series of tweets from Whalen, who grew up an hour west of the Twin Cities in Hutchinson.:

1. I am not usually one to talk about individual accomplishments. I will however take a mn to thank all of my teammates and coaches — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) June 10, 2017

2. In reaching this milestone. Without great people non of this wokld be possible. I truly thank them for everything they have done for me — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) June 10, 2017

3. One day you're a 9th grade kid biking to open gym at your high school and the next your a professional athlete going to a game in D.C. — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) June 10, 2017

4. My advice, go to Open gym! Play, win, lose, compete, put yourself out there, get out of your comfort zone, have fun! — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) June 10, 2017

5. You never know where this sport might take you. I am living proof of that! — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) June 10, 2017

6. I look forward to the day when this record is broken by some little girl who puts even more heart and soul into the game than me. — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) June 10, 2017

7. If she is lucky she will have the same support I have had from my family. Thank u to my husband ben, my mom, dad, brothers and sisters — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) June 10, 2017

8. On to the next! — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) June 10, 2017

It won't be the "next," but if you're betting on the first Lynx player to have her number retired and raised to the Target Center ceiling, No. 13 is a safe choice.