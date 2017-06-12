After becoming the winningest player in WNBA history, Lynx and former Gophers star Lindsay Whalen said she'll be thrilled when 'some little girl' breaks the record she just set.

In Friday's 98-73 victory over Washington, Whalen was on the winning side for the 295th time in her 13 WNBA seasons, a total that moved to 296 on Sunday afternoon when the Lynx defeated Dallas to start this season with a 9-0 record.

Swin Cash, who retired after last season, held the old record.

Here's the series of tweets from Whalen, who grew up an hour west of the Twin Cities in Hutchinson.:

It won't be the "next," but if you're betting on the first Lynx player to have her number retired and raised to the Target Center ceiling, No. 13 is a safe choice.

