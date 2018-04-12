Gophers legend and Minnesota Lynx star Lindsay Whalen was announced as the Gophers new women's basketball coach Thursday afternoon.

Whalen, who led the U to the Final Four in 2004, replaces Marlene Stollings after she took the same position at Texas Tech this week.

"People talk about the 'it' factor, and that is always difficult to define, but everyone who has ever spent time around Lindsay Whalen knows she has it," said Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle in a statement. "She has excelled at everything she has ever done in her life because she's unflappable, determined and has a legendary work ethic. She's played for some of the top coaches in the world, she's competed at the highest levels the sport has to offer, and I know she will be a great head coach for our women's basketball program."

As part of Whalen's agreement to become head coach, which is pending approval from the University's Board of Regents, she will continue to play for the Minnesota Lynx.

Whalen, a Hutchinson, Minn. native, was a three-time All-American and finished her career as the U's all-time leading scorer. She also helped lead the Lynx to four WNBA championships in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017.

"I have so many special memories at the University of Minnesota. I can't tell you how excited I am to have the opportunity to make more," Whalen said in a statement. "Becoming the head coach here at the U and being a Gopher again is a dream come true. At every level, basketball has given me so much. I've learned from so many great players, coaches and mentors, and now I have a chance to share that knowledge and help shape the new generation of Gopher stars. I'm ready to get started."

Lindsay Whalen.

Some fans immediately wanted Whalen; others weren't so sure someone with no coaching experience was the best choice. When asked by WCCO Radio's Dave Lee earlier this week if Whalen might be a candidate, Coyle only offered praise.

"I have a great deal of respect for her in what she does and how she represents this intuition," he said. "We're going to find the best fit for our program and do everything we can to provide the young women on that basketball team every opportunity to compete at the highest level."

A clue, perhaps, of the U's immediate interest in Whalen could be found in the official job requirements, listed at the top of the job posting for Gophers women's basketball coach. The job posting has two predictable requirements, a bachelor's degree and "three to five years" of coaching experience, followed by this: "or a professional basketball player in the WNBA or NBA for five to 7 years." Whalen has played 14 seasons in the WNBA.

