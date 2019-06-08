RETIRING NO. 13
The Lynx will retire Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13 jersey before Saturday’s game vs. Los Angeles at Target Center.
When: 1:45 ceremony, with the game starting at 2:30.
What: The ceremony will include a Whalen highlight video with messages from players and coaches. ESPN’s Holly Rowe will emcee the event. Whalen will be acknowledged again at halftime, and a live painting of a Whalen moment will be auctioned off for charity.
