Saturday evening’s light dusting of snow made roads slippery in downtown Minneapolis and caused minor transit delays.

Nearly one-quarter of all Metro Transit buses are running behind by an average of five minutes, the agency said. However, the Blue Line, Green Line, and Northstar were all currently running on time.

Although the snowfall wasn’t expected to amount to much, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported several crashes in the Twin Cities metro on its Twitter feed. Icy conditions in St. Louis County contributed to a head-on crash that killed a 17-year-old female passenger from Brookston, Minn., and injured three others early Saturday.

MnDOT and the National Weather Service cautioned drivers to slow down and be aware that even a light coating of snow or drizzle — as little as the half-inch that fell in many areas Thursday night — can make roads treacherous.

Any major delays will be announced at www.metrotransit.org/snow.

According to the Weather Service, the metro area is expected to accumulate 1 to 2 inches of snow by Sunday morning as temperatures hover in the upper teens and low 20s.