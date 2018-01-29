A pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a Green Line train near the intersection of University and Pascal avenues in St. Paul, Metro Transit officials said.

The eastbound train hit the woman, who was standing between the west and eastbound tracks about 3:15 p.m. Officials did not know why she was in that spot. She died at the scene.

“It’s a situation that obviously nobody ever wants to see happen,” said Howie Padilla, Metro Transit spokesman. “It’s a grim reminder that those warning devices and signs are there for everybody’s safety.”

Rail service stopped between Fairview and Western avenues after the accident, and buses were brought in to replace the trains.

Train service resumed about 5 p.m.

Officials are investigating the cause, Padilla said. The woman’s name will be released by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office soon, though that information wasn’t expected Sunday.

The last fatal Green Line crash in St. Paul occurred July 19, when a train hit the car of Nicholas Redlin Westlake, 29, at the intersection of University Avenue and Eustis Street.