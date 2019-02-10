A lift inside a Golden Valley auto dealership crushed a person, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at Audi Minneapolis located just south of Interstate 394 and east of Hwy. 169, according to emergency audio dispatches shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police and fire officials have yet to release information about the extent of the person's injuries or other details.

The lift, and possibly a vehicle, falling on the person caused "bleeding from the face" and other injuries, dispatch audio revealed.

The dispatcher then added that the person went into "full [cardiac] arrest."

The dealership is part of the Carousel Motor Group, which is one of many companies owned by the Pohlad family. Messages were left with the group's spokeswoman seeking further information about the incident.