A Shakopee man has been convicted of first-degree murder for killing his girlfriend in the home they shared with her mother.

The conviction Tuesday afternoon of Sergey N. Balandin, 32, by jurors sets up his swift sentencing in Scott County District Court to a term of life in prison for the death in November 2017 of 34-year-old Ruzana Yedvabnik at the home in the 1400 block of Savanna Drive.

Yedvabnik’s body was badly bruised, bloody and “unrecognizable,” the criminal complaint against Balandin read.

Police found a bloody knife on the ground near where he was apprehended after a brief standoff with police. They also recovered a bag with a bloody broken cable and a second knife, the charging document continued.

Jurors needed barely an hour before convicting Balandin on two first-degree murder counts, one for premeditation and the other for committing murder as part of a pattern of domestic abuse, and a second-degree murder charge.

Sentencing before Judge Rex Stacey is scheduled for noon Wednesday and will include a victim impact statement from Yedvabnik’s mother, Sofiya Yedvabnik, according to court records.

Ruzana Yedvabnik

Sofiya Yedvabnik also lived in the home and thought her daughter was sleeping, authorities said. Police officers found the woman in the couple’s bedroom behind a locked door.

The mother told police she heard a heated and violent argument between the two the night before, the complaint continued.

In a jailhouse interview detailed in the complaint against Balandin, he said he “blacked out” the night before, had “no idea” what happened to Yedvabnik but “most likely, probably” killed her. He also admitted that he tried to remove the blood off the floor with household cleaners. Despite those reported admissions, he pleaded not guilty and left his fate in the hands of the jurors.

Yedvabnik, originally from Ukraine, immigrated to the United States in the early 1990s. She first moved to New York with her mother, then to Eden Prairie, where she attended Eden Prairie High School.

Balandin’s criminal history in Minnesota includes a charge in 2014 of felony domestic assault that resulted in a conviction for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Also, a restraining order was taken out in Scott County against Balandin in 2005 by a Hopkins woman, who said he was harassing her.