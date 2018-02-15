Jurors convicted a man of first-degree murder for shooting into a crowd of people outside a southeastern Minnesota bar in a late-night rift over a parking spot. A 53-year-old Winona musician was killed.

Ricky D. Waiters, 51, of Winona, was found guilty Tuesday in Winona County District Court of first-degree murder in connection with the burst of gunfire he squeezed off in July 2016.

Killed was Robert C. Johnson, better known as Bob Johnson. A 28-year-old man, Sean Patrick O’Brien, of Winona, was wounded.

Waiters had been confronted about where he wanted to park moments before the gunfire erupted, according to the charges. Waiters’ attorney said his client fired in self-defense when people rushed his vehicle.

County Attorney Karin Sonneman challenged Waiters’ self-defense claim in closing arguments, according to the Winona Daily News, saying that Waiters opened fire “without warning, without reason, without justification, without remorse.”

After five hours of deliberation, jurors also convicted Waiters on other murder counts as well as first-degree assault and illegally possessing a firearm. Sentencing is scheduled for April 5, when he will receive an automatic life sentence.

Ricky Waiters

The trial spanned 14 days, seven of them for jury selection, and included testimony from 60 witnesses and the entry of more than 200 exhibits into evidence.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. behind EB’s Corner Bar in the 700 block of W. 5th Street. Johnson, a member of the Winona-based bluegrass-folk band Beet Root Stew, was shot in the chest. O’Brien was wounded in the leg.

Waiters was challenged by one of the people standing behind the bar about where he was parking his SUV because it was too close to a pit for cooking chicken “and everyone knew not to park there,” the charges read.

A witness cited in the criminal complaint said that Waiters drove out of the spot, shouting expletives and firing at least six shots from a handgun.

Johnson, who played banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle in the band, bounced for many years between Winona and working on an oil rig in Alaska. Bandmate Wes McRaven said Johnson was getting ready to retire after 30 years of working in Alaska.

Parker Forsell, director of the annual Mid West Music Fest in Winona, described Johnson as “a big supporter of the bluegrass music scene here” who could be found many times at Ed’s No Name Bar in town, a popular venue for live music.