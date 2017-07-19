More than 200 people crowded into a meeting at the Minnesota Department of Education Wednesday to make their stances known about the department’s tool kit for “Safe and Supportive Schools for Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students.”

Opponents of the tool kit, led by the Minnesota Family Council, a conservative Christian coalition, showed up wearing red at the MDE offices in Roseville. Advocates for transgender students, led by OutFront Minnesota and their allies, showed up in purple.

The tool kit is essentially a nonbinding guide for schools with information about providing welcoming environments for all students and offering guidelines for school officials to support transgender and gender nonconforming students.

Opponents say it goes too far.

“The tool kit encourages schools to indoctrinate both students and parents in gender ideology,” the Minnesota Family Council stated in a news release Tuesday.

Dave Edwards from Transforming Families MN and a parent of a transgender child, said 1,050 parents have signed a petition supporting the tool kit.

The department’s School Safety Technical Assistance Council is expected to vote on the draft of the tool kit. Once approved, it will be sent to district superintendents and charter school directors.

The draft of the tool kit recommends that school officials should ask before assuming a student’s name, gender identity or pronoun and should not exclude students from activities based on how they identify.

Schools officials have been awaiting action from MDE before moving forward with their own plans after transgender issues took on a national spotlight this year.