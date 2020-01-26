Gophers gymnast Lexy Ramler is on quite a roll. A perfect roll.

On Saturday evening, the junior from St. Michael scored a perfect 10 on the balance beam against Illinois in Minnesota’s first home dual meet. It was the first 10 by a Gopher ever at the Maturi Pavilion but Ramler’s second on the beam in back-to-back meets. She had a 10 on Saturday of last week in a four-team meet at Rutgers. Her feat is a bit like pitching consecutive no-hitters in baseball.

Only two other Gophers, teammate Ivy Lu and alum Hanna Nordquist, have had 10s on the beam.

Led by Ramler — also first on uneven bars (9.950), second in vault and in all-around — and junior Ona Loper, the No. 7 Gophers (4-1) beat the Illini 196.300 to 195.225. No. 17 Illinois is 4-2 now.

Ramler went into this dual meet as the nation’s top-ranked individual on the beam and the Gophers were the No. 1 ranked team, coming off a program-record score of 49.700 at Rutgers. The team had a score of 49.400 on the beam this meet.

Loper won the all-around (39.250) primarily by finishing first in floor exercise (9.925) while Ramler finished 12th. Loper also took first in vault (9.925).

Tharaldsen shines

Redshirt senior Jonathan Tharaldsen of the Gophers won the shot put in the Rod McCravy Memorial on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. His throw of 67 feet, 3¼ inches was second-best in program history.

Tharaldsen, of Bismarck, N.D., was third in his specialty in the 2019 Big Ten Indoor Championships.

Sammie Houston, another redshirt senior, won the triple jump (50-9¼); his leap ranks sixth on the Gophers’ all-time list.

Three Gophers women won titles. Redshirt sophomore Sophie Schmitz took first in the 800 (2:10:12), redshirt junior Abby Kohut-Jackson in the mile (4:48.17) and junior Devia Brown in the shot put (53-6) — fifth in program history.

Whitecaps upset Pride

Allie Thunstrom scored with 50 seconds left in the third period to lift the Whitecaps to a 4-3 victory over the first-place Boston Pride at Tria Rink in the NWHL.

The loss was the first of the season for the Pride (19-1).

Thunstrom’s goal came seven seconds after the Pride had tied the score 3-3 on Jillian Dempsey’s second goal of the game.

The teams were tied 2-2 going into the third period, but Audra Richards gave the Whitecaps (13-4-2) a 3-2 lead with 8:36 left.

Whitecaps goalie Amanda Leveille had 36 saves as Boston outshot the Whitecaps, 39-31.

McKenna Brand, who played high school hockey in Minnesota at Park Rapids, had a goal and two assists for the Pride.

U wrestling update

Four Gophers wrestlers are ranked in the top 10 at their weight in the first NCAA coaches rankings of the season.

Heavyweight Gable Steveson is No. 1, Mitch McKee is No. 3 at 141 pounds, Brayton Lee No. 4 at 149 and Devin Skatzka No. 9 at 174.

Minnesota faces Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Maturi Pavilion.

U baseball acclaim

The Gophers baseball team was ranked second in the Big Ten behind Michigan, the NCAA runner-up, by D1Baseball in its conference preview.

Junior righthander Max Meyer was selected as the conference’s pitcher of the year by the publication, as well as the top 2020 MLB draft prospect in the Big Ten.

Two other Gophers pitchers were ranked among the conference’s top 10 draft prospects: junior Patrick Fredrickson was No. 7 and junior Sam Thoreson No. 9.

Also in D1Baseball’s Big Ten draft rankings are Gophers pitchers Drake Davis at No. 13 and Joshua Culliver at No. 45.

Minnesota will open its season vs. Oregon in the Angels College Classic on Feb. 14 in Tempe, Ariz.

Etc.

• The Gophers men’s tennis team routed BYU 7-0 in Boston.

Jackson Sabo, a 6-3, 190 forward with the Janesville Jets of the NAHL, announced on Twitter he has committed to Air Force. He played for Rosemount High School.