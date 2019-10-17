Les Bolstad was associated with all aspects of Minnesota golf for half a century.

In 1926, at age 18, the New Prague, Minn., native, became the youngest winner of a U.S. Public Links title. As a golfer at the University of Minnesota, he won Big Ten titles in 1927 and 1929. He later won Minnesota Public Links, State Amateur and State Open titles. In 1944, Bolstad and Joe Coria combined to set a National PGA Best-Ball record score of 59, 14 strokes under par.

It was as a golf instructor, however, that Bolstad gained his greatest fame. His first protege was Patty Berg.

He coached the Gophers golf team from 1947-76. He has been inducted into the Collegiate Golf Coaches Hall of Fame and the 'M' Club Hall of Fame.

LES BOLSTAD

Class: 1972.

Sport: Golf.

Team: Gophers.