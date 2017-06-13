Leaders of the Minnesota Legislature will file a lawsuit Tuesday against Gov. Mark Dayton, after the two sides failed to negotiate a compromise over the governor’s line-item veto of legislative funding.

Dayton met Tuesday morning with House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a court battle over the veto. The governor struck the Legislature’s funding out of the budget in an attempt to get lawmakers to reconvene for a special session and reconsider tax and policy measures he believes will harm the state. The Republican-majority Legislature contends that the governor’s move was unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, both sides said they saw no room for compromise, and GOP leaders announced that they would file a lawsuit against the DFL governor in Ramsey County District Court within a few hours.

“We’re at a point where we just don’t feel like we’re going to be able to move forward,” Gazelka said, “so the lawsuit appears to be the only direction we have at this point.”

Dayton,who wants lawmakers to come back to the negotiating table to discuss five issues including tobacco tax cuts, teacher licensing standards, and driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, said the Legislature’s handling of the state’s budget during the recent legislative session prompted him to take serious action. He singled out Republicans’ decision to include controversial policy measure in their budget bills as key to the current constitutional battle.

“Putting policy measures in these budget bills is putting a gun to the head of the executive branch,” he said.

If the conflict isn’t resolved by Dayton and legislative leaders — or by a court — this summer, hundreds of lawmakers and legislative staff members stand to lose their salaries and benefits. Daudt said about 450 staff members stand to be affected by the dispute.

Funding for the Legislature runs out on July 1, the start of the next fiscal year, though both the House and Senate plan to draw on reserve funds to keep running. The Senate will likely run out of money entirely within a month or two, while Daudt said the House could carry on for two to four months. Gazelka said the Senate has another worry: defaulting on payments on the new Senate office building, which come out of the budget vetoed by Dayton.