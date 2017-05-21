Gallery: Erin Campbell, Assistant Commissioner of the Department of Administration, gestured as she visited with lobbyist James Clark and Matt Scher, right, the Department of Administration's legislative liaison Sunday afternoon. She was in the building to keep track of last minute budget legislation affecting her department.

Gallery: Tom Albright gave his daughter, Florence, 18 months, a tour of the State Capitol while her mother, Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth, was at work in the House of Representatives Sunday afternoon.

Gallery: Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL - Shoreview, spoke at length about how he felt the legislature was shortchanging the University of Minnesota with the funding levels in the Omnibus Higher Education Bill Sunday afternoon. The conference committee report was adopted a short while later 39 - 28.

Gallery: Leota Goodney of Northfield was among a group from the social justice organization ISAIAH that walked through the halls of the State Capitol Sunday afternoon singing that they were praying for democracy.

Gallery: Senators conferred in pairs while other members discussed the Omnibus Higher Education Bill Sunday afternoon. Foreground to background, they are, Sen. Kent Eken, DFL - Win Valley, left, with Foung Hawj, DFL - St. Paul, John Hoffman, DFL - Champlin, left, with Sen. Jim Abeler, R - Anoka, and Sen. Torrey Westrom, R - Elbow Lake, left, with Senate researcher Andrew Larson

Gallery: During discussion about the conference committee report on her Omnibus Education Bill, Sen. Michelle Fischbach, R - Paynesville, spoke with Senate Minority Leader Thomas Bakk, DFL - Cook, on the floor of the senate. Her Sponsored Bill was adopted 39 - 28 a short time later.

Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders were in an all-out scramble Sunday to finalize agreements on the state’s next two-year, $46 billion budget — and running into a time crunch as they edged closer to the last day of the session.

By early evening Sunday, the House and Senate had passed only two of 10 budget bills that will shape the state’s next spending plan. Among the biggest challenges as private budget talks tumbled into Sunday night: finding agreement on spending on transportation and health and human services programs, and final details on hundreds of millions of dollars in tax cuts sought by Republicans.

“I’m feeling good, but I’m the eternal optimist,” said Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, chairman of the House Taxes Committee. Lawmakers must adjourn by midnight Monday to avoid a special session to finish their work.

“We’ll get there,” Davids said.

GOP leaders said they believed Dayton, a DFLer, would sign the two first budget bills they passed Sunday, with funding for public colleges and universities, and another for the state Department of Agriculture and related programs.

Dayton and top aides along with House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and several other top lawmakers spent Sunday in a series of closed-door meetings. They reported few details other than that the two sides were making progress and expected to continue working nonstop up to the deadline.

During discussion about the conference committee report on her Omnibus Education Bill, Sen. Michelle Fischbach, R - Paynesville, spoke with Senate Minority Leader Thomas Bakk, DFL - Cook, on the floor of the Senate. Her report was adopted 39 - 28 a short time later.

Tax cuts scaled back

Daudt said Sunday evening that he still believed a global spending deal was within reach but admitted he was starting to sweat the shrinking amount of time.

GOP leaders agreed earlier in the week to scale back their $1 billion tax-cut package to $660 million and were hoping to hold to that number. Dayton, meanwhile, has been pushing to use much of the state’s $1.65 billion surplus to help fund such priority areas as health and human services and expanded prekindergarten classes at public schools.

The higher education and agriculture bills represent some of the smallest pieces of the budget. While lawmakers were widely supportive of the agriculture funding plan, the higher education package was more divisive.

Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL-Shoreview, said the higher education bill would contribute to an ongoing lowering of state support for its public colleges and universities, with higher tuition as one of the consequences. The bill boosts overall spending on higher education by $210 million over the current two-year budget cycle, but DFLers said it fails to keep up with inflation and other demands, particularly at the University of Minnesota.

The bill provides $54 million in new spending for the U, which falls short of Dayton’s $97 million recommendation and the university’s $147 million request.

“At the end of the day, we have prioritized tax cuts ahead of the students of Minnesota,” Isaacson said. “The Republican Party, the Minnesota GOP, is raising tuition by starving [the U] of funds.”

Deal on buffer law

Sen. Michelle Fischbach, R-Paynesville, pointed out that the measure boosts funding at campuses around the state, including colleges in Alexandria and White Bear Lake.

“It helps the schools, it helps the students and there are a lot of good things in this bill that are being overlooked,” Fischbach said.

Legislative leaders said they expected to take up the environment budget bill later Sunday evening, followed by other measures, as they reached agreement with the Dayton administration.

Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, said Dayton and GOP leaders reached an agreement on one of the most controversial items in the environment bill: the timeline for implementing a buffer law requiring stretches of plants and grasses between farmland and waterways. Republicans had pushed to delay the law but appeared to have agreed to instead allow a monthslong grace period before it is enforced.