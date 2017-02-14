A legislative effort to reshape the U.S. Bank Stadium oversight panel pushed ahead Tuesday despite a headwind of opposition from Gov. Mark Dayton.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority’s (MSFA) ethically dubious practice of using two luxury suites to entertain friends and family prompted prominent GOP legislators last week to propose a bill to reshape the five-member panel.

A bill to eliminate one of two staff positions, paid a combined publicly funded salary of $300,000, was to be considered in the House Government Operations Committee, the first vote on an attempted overhaul of the panel. The bill also would increase from five to seven the number of commission members.

The MSFA is responsible for providing public oversight of the $1.1 billion stadium that opened on Aug. 3. But the panel’s efficacy and ethics have been questioned since a Star Tribune story in late November revealed the use of two 18-person luxury suites to host friends and family for Minnesota Vikings games among other high-priced events such as Metallica and Luke Bryan concerts.

Legislative auditor James Nobles subsequently investigated and issued a 100-page report last week that said the MSFA violated a core ethical principle by using a public position for personal gain. He also said the Legislature should be more vigilant of board activities and exercise more control over the board.

The audit was reviewed at a four-hour House-Senate committee hearing most of which was spent with Republicans skeptically questioning and hammering at MSFA Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale.

Ted Mondale and Michele Kelm-Helgen responded after Minnesota Legislative Auditor James Nobles delivered a scathing report to the House and Senate State Government Finance committee on Feb. 7.

Fellow DFLers, however, stuck up for the politically pedigreed duo, including Dayton who forcefully and repeatedly has said the questionable suite use shouldn’t overshadow their work steering the stadium to completion on time.

A second committee was on track to consider the bill Thursday as well.

