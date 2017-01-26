The Legislature on Thursday overwhelmingly approved $326 million to be distributed among Minnesotans faced with hefty health insurance premium increases this year, sending it to Gov. Mark Dayton for his promised signature.

About 125,000 Minnesotans, facing premium spikes of 50 percent or higher, should now see their monthly insurance bills drop by 25 percent for all of 2017. The measure combines the premium rebate plan first sought by DFL Gov. Dayton with a package of health insurance law changes offered by Republicans, a rare high-profile bipartisan agreement that sets the table for a much bigger discussion to come at the State Capitol about stabilizing the state’s individual health insurance market.

“Today is a good day,” said Rep. Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, who said he planned to share the news with a couple in his district who contacted him about their health insurance struggle. He encouraged colleagues to similarly spread the news to constituents.

“With this bill we’re going to be able to improve health care in Minnesota, something we’ve been trying to do for the last few years,” Miller said.

Dayton said Thursday he would sign the bill as soon as his office received it, either late Thursday or early Friday. Eligible insurance customers will likely start seeing discounts in their March or April bills, and will also get retroactive rebates for the first few months of the year.

The roughly 125,000 people expected to qualify buy their own insurance on the individual market, but make too much to get federal subsidies to help pay for it: people making more than $47,520 annually, or $97,200 for a family of four. Insurance companies will automatically provide the rebates via payments by the state. The passage of the premium-relief bill comes just days before the Jan. 31 enrollment deadline for the state’s MNsure market.

In addition to the subsidy relief, the package includes $15 million to help cover people with some serious medical conditions who lose their insurance. It also allows farmers to form health care co-ops; allows for-profit health maintenance organizations, or HMOs, the right to operate in Minnesota; and requires insurance companies to announced proposed rate changes earlier.

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 47-19, and the House followed suit a few hours later on with a 108-19 vote. All dissenting votes came from DFLers, though the bill won plenty of DFL support in both chambers.

Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, said she was glad to be “giving 125,000 Minnesotans a pretty big, important win, we’re finally getting them some relief in their premiums that they have been begging for months.” But she criticized the policy changes included in the measure, arguing that “we at best don’t know if they’re going to help, and at the very worst might well destabilize our market further.”

Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said Minnesota’s four-decade-old law allowing only nonprofit insurance carriers to operate in the state has aimed to keep companies from putting profits above patients’ care.

“If we insert a profit motive and returns to shareholders as the law of Minnesota, instead of returning those investments back to communities and our care, people who are sick are going to get the short end of the stick,” Murphy said. Several DFLers pointed to other states seeing for-profit insurance companies pull out of the individual market as evidence that the same could happen here.

Republicans struck back, repeating criticisms that DFL support for the Affordable Care Act and the MNsure program caused problems with higher premiums and carriers leaving the market. They said additional changes to the health care system need to be made soon to avoid similar problems in 2018.

“Minnesotans aren’t just expecting us to give them premium relief and then throw a parade in our honor in downtown Minneapolis,” said House Majority Leader Joyce Peppin, R-Rogers. “They’re expecting us to try to fix the problem.”

Senate Majority Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, praised the work of his GOP colleagues, DFL lawmakers and Dayton, whom he said showed willingness to compromise to get the bill passed. He noted that the Legislature, four weeks into its five-month-long session, has already now passed two significant bills: Thursday’s health care measure and a small tax package last week. That unusually quick action followed months of sparring over how best to help with rising premiums.

“This is the second bill (passed) in January that we were not able to get done in the past,” Gazelka said. “That shows that we’re moving forward, that we’re able to do good things for Minnesota.”

Republican leaders said their next health care focus would be focused on “reinsurance.” Gazelka said Dayton has pledged to work on such a proposal, which would use state funds as insurance for insurance companies facing unusually high claims.