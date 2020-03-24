Minnesota legislators who have been working outside the public eye to reach a deal on COVID-19 relief say they plan to convene Thursday at the Capitol to approve the aid.

While lawmakers have essentially recessed until mid-April because of the COVID-19 emergency, members of the state House disclosed details Tuesday of meetings they have been holding for the past week to discuss bills ranging from driver’s license expiration forgiveness to child care policy proposals related to the coronavirus. They are also reviewing Gov. Tim Walz’s supplemental budget proposals that include money to help food shelves, homeless shelters and veterans weather the pandemic.

“We know that Minnesotans are facing significant medical concerns and financial hardships, and the Minnesota House of Representatives is working hard with the goal of a legislative session on Thursday to pass legislation to safeguard their health and economic well-being,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said in a statement Tuesday.

For lawmakers to pass the relief bills on Thursday and send them to Walz for his signature still requires the politically divided Legislature to strike a deal. A Senate Republican caucus spokeswoman said her members, like those in the DFL-dominated House, are working to reach an agreement and pass legislation Thursday.

Hortman released an outline Tuesday of informal working group meetings that have taken place via conference calls that were not open to reporters and the public. She said the House is trying to create opportunities for people to engage in the process, possibly by making committee hearings available to the public online. For now, people can submit comment forms on the state’s website or reach legislators to share their thoughts. Thousands of people have contacted DFL House members and heard back in the past week, Hortman said.

If lawmakers do gather to pass the bills this week, she said they will follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines during that voting process.