Minnesota legislators could vote Thursday to restore the House and Senate operating budgets, after Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed them in May.

A conference committee approved a bill Wednesday night that would designate more than $64 million for both the House and Senate, allowing them to keep functioning for two years. The funding would be retroactive to July 1. Both chambers need to vote on the measure, and Dayton must sign off on it.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he wants to vote on the bill Thursday afternoon, after the House considers the measure.

“I want to get it done,” he said Thursday morning.

Dayton line-item vetoed the Legislature’s funding during budget negotiations at the end of last session, in an attempt to get legislators to repeal certain tax cuts and policy provisions.

Legislators sued, saying he was effectively abolishing another branch of state government. The DFL governor and Republican legislative leadership spent half of last year locked in a legal battle. The version of the bill the conference committee approved did not include funds for any legal costs.

Dayton has since said he wants to move on and would approve a clean bill that restores funding for the Legislature to continue operating.

“Basically, what we’re doing is a rewind,” Rep. Sarah Anderson, R-Plymouth, said at the conference committee meeting. “This is essentially taking us back to that moment in May 25th and giving us a second opportunity. And it’s clean language as the governor has asked us to do, and hopefully we can all get behind that.”

Lawmakers have been hoping to pass the funding bill by the first or second week of the session, which started Tuesday.

In the conference committee, Sen. Carolyn Laine, D-Columbia Heights, was the lone vote against the measure.

But there could be more debate on the House and Senate floors. Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, D-Cook, has said he would like the bill to be linked to new state employee contracts.