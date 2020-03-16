The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) and state lawmakers should take action to strengthen oversight of a $1 billion program that provides home caregiving services for thousands of vulnerable Minnesotans who depend on the services to live independently, according to a state audit report released Monday.

The Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA), an independent, nonpartisan arm of the Legislature, found several gaps in oversight of the state's personal care assistance (PCA) program, which helps people with disabilities and chronic illnesses with basic activities of daily living, such as bathing, eating and dressing.

The DHS uses two separate tools to determine eligibility for the PCA program, but the agency has not evaluated whether the two tools produce "systematically different results," and some county assessors have expressed concern about the differences, the auditor found. In addition, when enrolling personal care assistants, DHS does not verify that they meet all requirements in state law, the auditor found. The agency also did not take timely action to fully investigate some cases in which preliminary investigation identified issues with compliance, according to the 122-page report.

At the same time, the auditor's report found that DHS has made progress over the past decade in preventing fraud in the program. The agency has implemented electronic controls that have been "generally effective" in preventing payments for claims that asserted personal care assistants worked more than 24 hours per day or consecutive 24-hour days, which the legislative auditor's office identified as a weakness when it last reviewed oversight of the program in 2009.

"Over the past eleven years, DHS and the Legislature have made changes to strengthen the oversight" of the program, wrote Legislative Auditor James Nobles. "However, opportunities for improvement remain."

Founded four decades ago, Minnesota's personal care assistance (PCA) program has long been considered an essential element of the state's social safety net. More than 43,000 Minnesotans received home care services through the program in 2018, which is funded through Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for the poor and people with disabilities.

The legislative auditor's findings come at a time when the state's largest agency is trying to restore public confidence in its management practices. That confidence has been shaken by revelations of a series of costly financial missteps of the state's Medicaid program. Since early last summer, DHS officials have acknowledged that repeated breakdowns in internal controls caused the agency to make more than $100 million in overpayments for substance-use treatment services. In a report issued last October, the legislative auditor concluded that "troubling dysfunction" at the DHS resulted in the agency making improper payments to two Indian bands for opioid abuse treatment.

At legislative hearings, Jodi Harpstead, the incoming commissioner of the $18.5 billion DHS, has pledged to shore up internal controls at the agency. Harpstead also formed an outside advisory council, headed by former Medtronic CEO Bill George, to advise her on process improvements and restoring public trust in the agency.

In a written statement issued Monday, Harpstead said, "We support continuous improvement efforts in all DHS programs and are proud of the strides we have made in overseeing PCA services across Minnesota since the last OLA audit in 2009."

However, she cautioned, "We are concerned that additional requirements could make it more difficult for people to find assistance and for providers to stay in business. We will work with the Legislature to find the right balance of regulatory oversight and program flexibility in the best interests of the people served."

The number of individuals who received personal caregiving services through the program increased by more than 10% between fiscal years 2015 and 2018, to a total of more than 43,700 in 2018. In the 2018 fiscal year, the program cost about $1.03 billion, split between federal and state funding.

