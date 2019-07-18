At age 96, local artist and accomplished golfer Bud Chapman still plays almost daily — and still breaks his age.

Painted in the 1970s and popularized by Golf Digest, his "Infamous 18" — the former commercial artist's lifelike fantasy golf holes inspired by the Grand Canyon, Lake Superior, Africa's Victoria Falls and exotic locales elsewhere — roll on as well.

Three original paintings are on display Thursday through Saturday at Griffin Gallery in Bloomington.

Included is the original 19th hole — a compilation of the Infamous 18 — and giclee prints of select other holes in the collection, about which he once said, "They all look right, but they're all wrong."

He'll sign copies of his first-edition hardcover book "The World of Golf According to Loyal H. Chapman" Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JERRY ZGODA