Unfortunate is the angler who can’t tie knots, because the result too often is lost fish. Consider the Rapala knot, so called because it allows Rapalas (and other hard baits, particularly those with side-to-side movement) to be trolled or retrieved while fully realizing the action their designers intended. Easy to tie, the Rapala knot is illustrated online at tinyurl.com/y3udwlj3. Tie this knot when dragging a Shad Rap or similar bait and your fishing outings will be more productive.

DENNIS ANDERSON