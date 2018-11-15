Raptors in the Yard

Lowry Nature Center

2-4 p.m. Sunday

Head to Victoria to meet captive raptors and learn about these amazing birds of prey. Cameras welcome. Drop in anytime. This program is free and open to all ages. Children 17 years and younger need to be with an adult. (763-694-7650, threeriversparks.org)

About beavers

Whitewater State Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

Semi-aquatic and nocturnal, beavers can grow to be 50 pounds. Their teeth are among the most famous in the wild kingdom, and they survive Minnesota winters through careful planning. Learn more about beavers, nature's adaptable engineers. The afternoon starts with an indoor presentation at the visitor center, a drive to the south parking lot, and then a mile-long walk on the trail to Trout Run Creek and the beaver dam. Bring your own vehicles. (1-507-312-2300, mndnr​.gov/whitewater)

Bird banding

Lowry Nature Center

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

See wild songbirds up close as they are carefully trapped, studied, banded and released. Drop in anytime. The program is free and open to all ages. (763-694-7650, threeriversparks.org)

Wild about turkeys

Richardson Nature Center

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Discuss the bird Benjamin Franklin wanted as our national symbol. Investigate their physical and behavioral adaptations and look for turkeys on the grounds. Cost is $5. The program is for ages 5 and older. (763-694-7676, threeriversparks.org)

Climate Conversations

Gale Woods Farm

1-5:30 p.m. Saturday

Head to Minnetrista and learn how the climate is changing. Climate Conversations will feature state climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld. Hear stories of how climate changes are affecting lives and land from naturalist Jim Gilbert and farmer Jerry Untiedt. Experience climate-friendly cooking and eating with award-winning cookbook author Beth Dooley. Youth are invited to join in an engaging workshop for teens. There will be a panel discussion on how communities of faith are responding. Discover creative solutions and action steps from University of Minnesota's Forever Green initiative, the Land Stewardship Project and more. The program is free, but reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700. Visit facebook​.com/galewoodsfarm or climategen​.org/events for more information. The event is part of a quarterly series hosted in Three Rivers in partnership with Climate Generation. The program is for all ages. (763-694-2001)