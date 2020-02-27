Establishing tracks
Blue Mounds State Park
5-6 p.m. Friday
• Find animal tracks and learn how to make plaster tracks to take home. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)
Leap Day extras
Lake Carlos State Park
7-9 p.m. Saturday
• Snowshoe, ski or hike, depending on snow. Refreshments in warming shelter. (1-320-852-7200; mndnr.gov/lakecarlos)
Eastman Nature Center
10-11:30 a.m. Saturday
• Head out for a hike in search of critters. Cost is $5. Call 763-694-7700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/eastleap)
Afton State Park
10 a.m.-noon Saturday
• Spend your extra calendar day snowshoeing, finding tracks, building a fire, and geocaching. (651-232-6968; mndnr.gov/afton)
Jay Cooke State Park
1-2 p.m. Saturday
• Learn which animals leap the farthest. Meet at visitor center. (1-218-673-7005; mndnr.gov/jaycooke)
#FreePlaySnowDay
Across Three Rivers Parks District
9-5 p.m. Saturday
• Take advantage of free rentals on cross-country skis, snowshoes and sleds, or free day passes for dog off-leash areas and cross-country ski trails.
What about trying free beginner classic and skate cross-country ski lessons at select locations? Three Rivers is even offering discounted rates on tubing, downhill skiing and snowboarding. For details and times, visit ThreeRiversParks.org/FreePlaySnowDay.
Snow sculpting
Lowry Nature Center
12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday
• Get in touch with your inner artist and create nature-inspired sculptures. Learn about why snow sticks together, what the word “sintering” means, and leave a little ephemeral art behind to inspire others. (763-694-7650, bit.ly/lowrysculpt)