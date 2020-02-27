Establishing tracks

Blue Mounds State Park

5-6 p.m. Friday

• Find animal tracks and learn how to make plaster tracks to take home. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Leap Day extras

Lake Carlos State Park

7-9 p.m. Saturday

• Snowshoe, ski or hike, depending on snow. Refreshments in warming shelter. (1-320-852-7200; mndnr.gov/lakecarlos)

Eastman Nature Center

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

• Head out for a hike in search of critters. Cost is $5. Call 763-694-7700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/eastleap)

Afton State Park

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

• Spend your extra calendar day snowshoeing, finding tracks, building a fire, and geocaching. (651-232-6968; mndnr.gov/afton)

Jay Cooke State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

• Learn which animals leap the farthest. Meet at visitor center. (1-218-673-7005; mndnr.gov/jaycooke)

#FreePlaySnowDay

Across Three Rivers Parks District

9-5 p.m. Saturday

• Take advantage of free rentals on cross-country skis, snowshoes and sleds, or free day passes for dog off-leash areas and cross-country ski trails.

What about trying free beginner classic and skate cross-country ski lessons at select locations? Three Rivers is even offering discounted rates on tubing, downhill skiing and snowboarding. For details and times, visit ThreeRiversParks.org/FreePlaySnowDay.

Snow sculpting

Lowry Nature Center

12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday

• Get in touch with your inner artist and create nature-inspired sculptures. Learn about why snow sticks together, what the word “sintering” means, and leave a little ephemeral art behind to inspire others. (763-694-7650, bit.ly/lowrysculpt)