Scores aren’t as low as they’ve been in past editions of the 3M Championship – not yet anyway. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t drama brewing on the leaderboard at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
The 26th and final edition of the 50-and-over golf event is proving to be a crowded affair at the top. Joey Sindelar posted the clubhouse lead at with a 4-under-par 68. As of 3:30 p.m. that was good for second place, a shot behind 5 under par scores by Mike Small (through 11 holes) Jerry Smith (12), Wes Short Jr. (through 16) and Larry Mize (17).
Six other players on the course were at 4 under. Another 11 players were at 3 under.
The Round 1 lead at the 3M Championship has been 7 under or better every year since 2007, a year after Andy Bean’s 5 under held up for a one-shot margin over five players. The winning score that year, 12 under by David Edwards, is the second-highest total since the tournament moved to the TPC in 2001.
Minnesota native Tom Lehman pleased his gallery following with a birdie on the first hole, then rattled off eight consecutive pars before another birdie at the 10th to get to 2 under. He’s through 12 holes.
