Opening statements started Tuesday in a trial that examines whether a widely used 3M-made device that keeps patients warm during surgery caused a serious infection in a South Carolina hip patient.

The case is could affect thousands of patients who have also sued the Maplewood-based maker of the Bair Hugger system after coming down with serious joint infections following hip or knee replacement surgery

An attorney for plaintiff Louis Gareis on Tuesday argued that 3M's Bair Hugger, a forced-air heating-blanket that is used in most hospitals to normalize patients' body temperatures during surgery, was defectively designed.

Gareis' attorney, Genevieve Zimmerman, told jurors that 3M's Bair Hugger disrupted the normal air flow inside the operating room where Gareis underwent hip replacement surgery in November 2010. She added that she will present experts during the trial who will use advanced computer models to show that the Bair Hugger could have carried contaminated particles from the operating room floor into Gareis' surgical site. Gareis developed a hip infection eight months after his surgery and ultimately had to have several surgeries, including a second hip replacement. Gareis and his wife were in court Tuesday.

Zimmerman showed jurors two video animations of how a forced air blanket could theoretically move particles and smoke from underneath an operating table and into a surgical wound site.

3M's attorney Jerry Blackwell disputed Zimmerman's argument, saying that no study exists that has shown the Bair Hugger contaminates wound sites. He added that the plaintiff's own studies don't conclude that the Bair Hugger caused infections. Blackwell showed jurors several studies that found that forced air blankets reduce surgical risks and infections.

Blackwell told the jurors to use their common sense during the case. He faulted the plaintiff's computer models, saying they did not account for protective measures taken such as the patient's surgical gowns, drapes and taped skin.

The plaintiff's computer models also don't account for any other sources of air flow in the room, including the six times the O.R. door was opened during Gareis' surgery, or the movements by doctors, nurses and other equipment in the room, Blackwell said.

Lastly, he told jurors that the plaintiff's theory doesn't take into account that the patient's own skin can carry bacteria.

Blackwell said he will later allow jurors to feel the air coming from a Bair Hugger device. He said the air flow is so gentle that it cannot be felt 3 inches from the blanket. He disputed that the air is strong enough to cause air flow currents in a room.

The trial beginning this week comes after years of various claims being made against the Bair Hugger device, which 3M acquired when it bought Arizant in October 2010.

3M has been sued by nearly 4,000 patients who claim the Bair Hugger is somewhat responsible for infecting wound sites. The lawsuits have been consolidated into federal court in Minneapolis from states around the country.

The trial that began Tuesday is the first to be tried and is considered a bellwether case. The jury ruling and other decisions that flow from this case will be used by other parties to decide if they wish to settle, continue litigation or alter strategies.

The Gareis trial is expected to last about three weeks.