Bemidji school administrators failed to protect students from an assistant principal who abused his position to solicit sexually explicitly photos from underage students, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court.

Brandon Mark Bjerknes, 37, is serving a 25-year sentence for the sprawling scheme. But two of the victims and their parents — all unnamed in court documents — say the Bemidji Area Schools should also be held accountable.

According to the lawsuit, Bjerknes used his resources at the middle school to glean information about students, then posed online as a teenager from Duluth named “Brett Larson” and convinced young students to send him graphic photos, which he shared with others. “Not only did Bjerknes use information he obtained as Assistant Principal to identify his own middle-school students to prey upon, but he also used school property to solicit, transmit, collect, and create the sexually explicit content,” according to the suit.

Bjerknes also “openly exhibited troubling behavior,” including holding meetings with young female students after school with the door closed, in which he gave them candy and food, according to the suit. He convinced students to charge their phones in his office, which is how he learned their social media handles. In September 2016, a parent complained to the school that students were being targeted online by a “Brett Larson,” but the school officials ignored it, according to the complaint.

Bjerknes was charged with producing and distributing child pornography and the attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in 2017. Using Facebook and Snapchat, he contacted more than 50 boys and girls, some as young as 12, and engaged in sexually explicit conversations. He directed them to send him explicit photographs, and sent them photos of his genitals and videos of adults having sex.

Bjerknes worked at the school for 12 years. The lawsuit accuses the school of failing to properly investigate tips of sexual exploitation and neglecting to train staff on this threat, even after accusations in 2013 that a physical education instructor had sexually abused students. The school has since revictimized the students by allowing their classmates to bully them, failing to support the victims and their families and punishing students for missing classes as a result of dealing with the crimes, according to the suit.

The complaint alleges three counts of negligence, violations of the plaintiffs’ right to equal protection and sexual discrimination under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

“Children have the right to a safe and healthy learning environment at school, and parents have the right to expect that schools will protect their children against sexual assault perpetrated by administrators using school devices during school hours,” said the plaintiffs’ attorney, Rebekah L. Bailey, in a statement. “In bringing this lawsuit, these families seek to cause real structural change in Bemidji schools so that no more children must endure what theirs have.”

Representatives of Bemidji Area Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In recent years, federal law enforcement in Minnesota has struggled to keep up with the rising caseload of these types of schemes. Often called “Sextortion,” the crimes involve coercion, usually on social media sites or apps, in which a predator often poses as a teenager and manipulates a victim into sending sexually explicit photos. In some cases, predators use these images to extort victims into giving them more images, videos or sexual favors.