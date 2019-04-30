A class-action lawsuit claims that four large beef packing companies and an industry information-sharing service have schemed to suppress the prices they pay for cattle and inflate the prices they charge consumers.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota names Cargill, Tyson Foods, National Beef Packing and JBS USA Food Co. — who collectively control 70% of U.S. beef processing — as defendants. Agri Stats Inc., a price forecasting service for beef, pork and poultry, is also named as a defendant.

The defendants are accused of colluding to sever the relationship between the price of cattle, which fell in 2015 and has not recovered, and the price of beef at the grocery store, which has not fallen with the price of cattle.

The plaintiffs, a beef consumer in Wisconsin and one in Nevada, argue that the decoupling of the price of cattle and the retail price of beef is the result of price-fixing by the meatpacking companies, which boosted their profit margins on beef in recent years.

"Our complaint alleges that families nationwide have been overpaying for years for beef products they buy routinely, unknowingly paying inflated prices fixed by a scheme to limit beef supplies," said Steve Berman, managing partner at Hagens Berman, the law firm that filed the lawsuit.

As a result of such work, Berman said, the companies "reaped billions of dollars in extra profits while consumers paid far more for beef than they should have. We intend to put an end to it."

The lawsuit, filed on Friday, names any American consumer who's bought beef directly or indirectly from the defendants as a member of the class. Hagens Berman is a firm in Seattle that specializes in class action lawsuits. The firm has filed similar lawsuits — both also naming Agri Stats as a defendant — against the pork and poultry industries.

Cargill issued a statement saying the lawsuit lacks merit.

"For many years, Cargill has served as a trusted partner to American cattle ranchers, committed to supporting their family farms and livelihoods," the statement said. "We believe the claims lack merit, and we are confident in our efforts to maintain market integrity and conduct ethical business.

Concerns about the prices meatpackers pay for cattle are not new and have been investigated before.

In 2018, the U.S. Government Accountability Office looked into the matter at the behest of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The office reported that its analysis of the data "indicated that competition levels among packers that slaughter and process fed cattle did not appear to affect the national price changes in the fed cattle market."

A spokesman for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association declined to comment and a representative of the Minnesota Cattlemen's Association was not immediately available.