Minnesota lawmakers working to shape an emergency insulin program said Monday that they have reached a bipartisan deal to get the medication to people in need. But an essential detail remains unsolved: How to pay for it.

Although some legislators have called for a special session to hammer out a final agreement before the Legislature reconvenes in early 2020, there has been little indication so far that such a deal is in the offing.

The bipartisan working group started meeting after the Legislative session ended amid discord about an insulin financing plan. After a bill to provide emergency insulin to diabetics failed to pass, frustrated lawmakers in both parties started meeting to come up with a solution before the Legislature reconvenes next February.

Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, announced Monday that they have come to an agreement on how the program would work. Their plan would provide a 20-day supply to people who have a past or current insulin prescription and who meet certain financial requirements. Some could get an additional two months supply, depending on their circumstances. The emergency medications would be available at most pharmacies.

“It’s far from perfect, but this deal will save lives,” Little said in a statement. “And every day we fail to act, another young person might die without emergency access to insulin. All we’ve got left is to hammer out the funding mechanism and we could pass this in a special session.”

The funding, however, has been a contentious issue. Democrats had proposed having insulin manufacturers pay a fee to cover program costs. Republicans had suggested the state use money from its health care access fund.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz chimed in on the issue Monday, repeating his support for the manufacturer fee approach.

“As insulin prices skyrocket and pharmaceutical companies rake in profits, I am calling on Republicans to put the health and well-being of Minnesotans ahead of Big Pharma,” Walz said. “I urge them to support this common sense funding solution, so that we can call a special session, pass this bill, and provide much-needed relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford insulin.”